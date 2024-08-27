MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance
Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $25.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat
In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $371,987.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,073,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,231,624.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 296,502 shares of company stock worth $5,948,360. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.
