McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $288.30 and last traded at $289.39. Approximately 324,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,554,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

McDonald’s Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.15 and a 200 day moving average of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

