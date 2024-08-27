Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 203.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 65,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Medifast by 370.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth $769,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Medifast stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $86.89.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.44 million. Medifast had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 25.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

