Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.53

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $17.89. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 18,335 shares traded.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $230.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 78.65% and a return on equity of 101.61%. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 464,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102,520 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Mad River Investors lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 285,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

