Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Mesoblast Trading Down 0.9 %
Institutional Trading of Mesoblast
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 50.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
