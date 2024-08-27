Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Metagenomi from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ MGX opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter worth $1,894,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

