Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 260,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 503% from the average session volume of 43,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

