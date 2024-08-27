Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Shares Up 0.5%

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.73. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.
Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.