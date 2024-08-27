MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Down 0.3%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 37,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 103,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,655,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 854,941 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,847,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,440,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

