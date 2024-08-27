MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Down 0.3%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 37,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 103,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
