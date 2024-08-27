Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.12.

NASDAQ MU opened at $98.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

