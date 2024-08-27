Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $158.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

