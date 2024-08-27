Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $174.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $138.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.66.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $158.04 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after buying an additional 393,067 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,803,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

