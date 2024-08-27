MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.06

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.06 and traded as high as $30.02. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 83,199 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $453.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,197,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

