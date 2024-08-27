Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $269.40

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.40 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 311.17 ($4.10). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 309 ($4.07), with a volume of 204,475 shares trading hands.

MAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 340 ($4.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 269.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,414.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

