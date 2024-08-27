Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.01. Approximately 16,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 34,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

