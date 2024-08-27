Mizuho Reiterates Outperform Rating for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

AFRM stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. Affirm has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Affirm by 4.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Affirm by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.