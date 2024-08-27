Mobileye Global’s (MBLY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90, a PEG ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mobileye Global by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

