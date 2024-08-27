Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 15,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 25,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Mobiquity Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $20.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 282.65% and a negative net margin of 591.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

