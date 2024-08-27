Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

