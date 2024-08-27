Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Shares Down 1%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.65 and last traded at $62.66. Approximately 8,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

Moncler Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

