Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Trading Down 7.7%

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.97 and last traded at C$10.97. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$11.88.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.13.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

