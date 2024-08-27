MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MLTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $48.16 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,978,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after buying an additional 587,684 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,806,000 after buying an additional 580,001 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,049,000 after buying an additional 563,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after buying an additional 298,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

