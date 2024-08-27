Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Sets New 52-Week High at $223.00

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 223 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.86), with a volume of 46471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.50 ($2.84).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moonpig Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.90) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Moonpig Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Moonpig Group
In related news, insider Andy MacKinnon sold 9,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £19,489.35 ($25,701.37). In other Moonpig Group news, insider Andy MacKinnon sold 9,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £19,489.35 ($25,701.37). Also, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £1,117,867.66 ($1,474,176.00). Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Moonpig Group Company Profile
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
