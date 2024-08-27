Morgan Stanley Boosts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $520.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.67.

Get Ferrari alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $479.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $484.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.49.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ferrari by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.