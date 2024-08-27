Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.61

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $6.89. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 70,907 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler bought 20,300 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $116,319.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,819. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth $90,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

