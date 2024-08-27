Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.93

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.93 and traded as high as $19.50. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

