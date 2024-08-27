MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in MP Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 64.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MP Materials by 58.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 104,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,377 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 425.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 648,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.