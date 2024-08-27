MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.44

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.44 and traded as low as C$44.55. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$44.80, with a volume of 20,344 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.14. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of C$303.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.2311366 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

