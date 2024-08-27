Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) Trading Down 1.5%

Mynd.ai, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.92. 35,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 14,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Mynd.ai Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mynd.ai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mynd.ai, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYND – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Mynd.ai worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mynd.ai Company Profile

Mynd.ai, Inc operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.

