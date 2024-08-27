Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.
Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 14.6 %
NSSC opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.
Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Napco Security Technologies
Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies
In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Napco Security Technologies
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- BJ’s Stock Slides After Q2 Beat: A Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.