Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

