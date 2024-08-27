Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

View Our Latest Report on Napco Security Technologies

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.