Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.
Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 14.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36.
Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies
In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Read More
