National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$116.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NA. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$120.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.83. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$120.80.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.5085049 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

