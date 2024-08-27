National Bankshares Raises 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$8.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VNP. Raymond James cut shares of 5N Plus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

TSE:VNP opened at C$6.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.32. The stock has a market cap of C$604.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.56. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. 5N Plus had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of C$102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.2772643 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Corporate insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

