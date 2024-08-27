NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.30. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

NBC Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61.

NBC Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About NBC Bancorp

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

