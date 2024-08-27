Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 60,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 114,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.55 million. Neptune Digital Assets had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts forecast that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.