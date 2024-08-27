Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Shares Down 1.7%

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.46. 37,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 91,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of -69.20 and a beta of -0.52.
Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($7.69). Netcapital had a negative net margin of 100.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Netcapital Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.
