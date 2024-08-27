NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $104.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.43.

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $82.49 on Monday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $80.63 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 17.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in NetEase by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 804.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

