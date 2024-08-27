Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) CFO Sells $372,742.76 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $372,742.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $331,408.48.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NMRA stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NMRA shares. Mizuho began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

