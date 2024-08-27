Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $10.88. Nidec shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 38,737 shares.

Nidec Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.