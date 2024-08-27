Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,946 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 10,304.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $927,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Replimune Group by 517.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 164,490 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 276,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,760.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Replimune Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $631.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

