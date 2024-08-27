Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 2,672.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.4% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 694.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 346,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 59,390 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $166.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

