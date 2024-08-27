Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 2,613.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paysafe by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

