Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

