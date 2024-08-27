Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,370,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $18,987,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,309,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $9,012,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $140.60.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

