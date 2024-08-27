Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 248.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

OMCL stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

