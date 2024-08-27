Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 693.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

DocGo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

DocGo Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.