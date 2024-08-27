Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $17.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

STOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

