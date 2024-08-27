Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CZFS stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $258.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.48. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Citizens Financial Services Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

