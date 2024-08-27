Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UBS opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

